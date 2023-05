The value of a well-rounded education was proven once again in the 2022-23 school year with the announcement of this year’s Kansas Governor’s Scholars.

Locally, Iola High’s Jesse Taylor, Humboldt High’s Maddox Johnson, Marmaton Valley High’s Mallory Heim and Crest High’s Trevor Church were listed among the honorees.

The recognition goes to the top academic 1% of Kansas high school seniors.