Band students do double duty

It’s all about time management.

Iola High School band students agreed the ability to effectively manage their schedules allows them to participate in multiple, demanding activities.

Half of this year’s band members also compete in sports. They have to balance practices for the competitive marching band season this fall with activities such as cross country (8 students), high school football (2), middle school football (1), tennis (1), girls golf (1) and middle school volleyball (2).

“This is the first year I’ve seen this degree of dual sporting among the band students,” band teacher Brandi Holt said. “It’s proof that it can be done with effective time management, hard work, dedication and communication. It also demonstrates the cooperation among Iola coaches to support all the students’ interests.”

The Iola district has allowed students to participate in dual sports for several years. It typically happens more in the spring than the fall. Students pick a primary sport or activity and compete in a secondary sport as their schedule allows.

Bethany Miller is a junior who plays the trombone and is drum major. She’s been in the band since sixth grade and started playing tennis her freshman year. On top of that, she takes three college classes.

“I had to learn time management but it’s very possible. I do a lot to stay positive, which is important,” she said.

Iola High School band students who also find time for fall sports include, front from left, Kevon Loving, football, Isaiah Geisler, football; Joshua Wanker, cross country; back row, Alyssa Williams, cross country; Kale Godfrey, cross country; Bethany Miller, tennis; Madeleine Wanker, cross country; Ari Ramirez, cross country; and Briley Prather, girls golf. Photo by Vickie Moss

Ari Ramirez, a junor, has played the clarinet since fifth grade and this year joined the cross country team. She does track in the spring and always wanted to try cross country, but wasn’t sure she could handle both. She also wants to serve as an inspiration to her three younger siblings.

“It brings me happiness, doing things I enjoy,” she said. “I can learn from both, how to manage my time and deal with the responsibility. I want to let younger people know you can do both.”

Alyssa Williams is a senior who has played trombone since sixth grade. She’s done cross country on and off since middle school and wanted to give it her all during her senior year because “I’m not a quitter.”

She said it requires “time and rest.” Her classes and schedule aren’t as demanding her senior year. “It’s been very hard to figure it out. Band always comes first. If I know that something with band is going to require a lot of me, I try to take it easy. You have to make sure you have the time and you condition well enough.”

Kale Godfrey, a senior, has been playing saxophone in band since sixth grade. This is his first year in cross country. It’s his first “real sport,” he said.

“I started running on my own time in the summer of 2023 and it inspired me to keep going,” he said. “My sister did band through high school and I wanted to do what she did. I just enjoy making music. I want to put my best foot forward in both and try my best. I always strive to be the best I can be.” The Iola High School marching band includes football players Kevon Loving, playing saxophone, center left, and Isaiah Geisler, playing percussion, center back. They stand out for wearing football uniforms. Courtesy photo

Madeleine Wanker, a senior, has played trumpet since sixth grade and also competes in cross country.

“My education is very important to me so I make sure I’m still working hard on my school work. It’s also important to be involved and try new things. I like to fill up my schedule. My biggest thing is I just want to make a lot of memories,” she said.