Barbecue contest, car show event grows into its own

Riverside Park will be bustling this weekend as Iola Rotary Club hosts its Annual Smokin’ Hot Cars and BBQ event. This year is the first time the organization has split away from the Allen County Fair. The change is a welcome one and comes out of necessity since the event has grown exponentially over the years.

“We outgrew the area that we used at the fair,” explained Rotarian Judy Brigham. “We decided to branch out on our own to have more space.”

The Rotary Day in the Park kicks off Friday as cooks fire up their grills and smokers for the Tom Brigham Memorial BBQ. This year, there are 31 cooking teams participating.

“They come from all over,” said Brigham. “Mostly the four-state area and we’ve even had cooks from Colorado and Washington in the past. This year, we are excited that the Iola High School barbecue team will also be participating.”

Brigham noted that this is a passion for the cooks, most of whom compete every weekend during the competition season.

The barbecue event is named after Brigham’s husband, Tom, who passed away in 2021 after a battle with chronic leukemia. Tom had founded the Rotary Club’s barbecue event and so it was only fitting that the organization continue it on in his name.

The contest is judged in four categories: chicken, pork, ribs, and brisket.

“It’s really neat to experience,” Brigham said. “The cooks love coming together, visiting, and enjoying what they do.” The cooks themselves had some influence on the change of date for the event. Many of the cooks had requested an earlier date during the barbecue season as there are fewer contests during this time of year.

On Friday evening, the teams are treated to a taco dinner by the Rotary Club as they prepare for the competition. This is followed up with a biscuits and gravy breakfast Saturday morning. “It’s a time for them to chat with one another, and you get to hear all of their interesting stories,” said Brigham.

The event requires a lot of hard work and dedication, requiring many feet on the ground. The barbecue portion is a sanctioned contest with the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) and has received a Kansas Governor’s proclamation designating it as a State Championship BBQ contest. Outside of the barbecue contest, Saturday’s schedule also boasts a car show, community feed and local talent show.

The 16th Annual Neil Westervelt Memorial Car Show begins with registration from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday. It is open to all cars, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles for a $20 donation. Trophies are given for Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior, and plaques are awarded for the top 20.

Westervelt was a well-respected and involved member of several local organizations throughout his years in Iola, including Iola Rotary Club, of which he was president in 2013. He had been instrumental in starting and perpetuating the club’s annual car show.

The public is invited to a community feed Saturday afternoon that consists of a pulled pork luncheon meal for $5. They can also take in some entertainment with the local talent show. “We hope people come out and enjoy some food and fellowship,” said Brigham. Several items have been donated, as well, for a silent auction that will take place throughout the day Saturday.

Brigham anticipates a large group of people coming to Iola this weekend. In addition to the 31 cooking teams, which are usually families, there are 35 judges coming to town. “We also hope to have around 40 cars in the car show,” she said. “All of these people spend money in the community.” Brigham added that Sheriff Bryan Murphy has been named as a celebrity judge for the barbecue event.

Many area businesses and individuals have contributed to support the event, making it Iola Rotary’s largest fundraiser. “It’s truly a community effort,” said Brigham. “Without having the sponsors, Rotary Club could not do the things that we do. It is good for the community and our organization.” Proceeds benefit a variety of club projects that largely focus on youth and education.