HUMBOLDT — The 65th annual Biblesta celebration will fill the streets of Humboldt with songs of praise and the signature parade Saturday.

There’s plenty of fun on the calendar, beginning with youth activities at 10 a.m., at the same time a series of gospel singers will take the stage in Humboldt’s downtown square.

The Three Pastors will perform 10 a.m., followed by 7eventh Time Down at 11 and Lloyd Houk at 12:30 p.m.