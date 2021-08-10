Big Boy in Moran Wednesday

MORAN — Big Boy No. 4014, the famed Union Pacific steam locomotive built in the 1940s to conquer mountains while carrying equipment during World War II, will be in Moran Wednesday as part of its 10-state tour.

The train, which departed from Cheyenne, Wyo., Thursday, is currently in Kansas City, Mo. The train will pass through Paola before arriving at Moran at about 1:45 p.m., and will remain in town for about 45 minutes before heading on to Parsons for the evening. Big Boy will then parade through Oklahoma Thursday and Friday, eventually making its way back to Cheyenne Sept. 7.

Spectators are encouraged to pay a visit when the train stops in Moran, near the intersection of Chestnut and Randolph streets.