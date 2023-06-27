Board OKs final bond projects

It’s been about a year since major construction was completed at Iola Elementary School, and the school board is just now spending the last dollar.

Board members approved two outdoor projects on Monday that will use up the final dollars left from the $35.3 million bond issue. They include new concrete and turf for playgrounds.

In 2019, voters approved a bond for new school facilities. It included the elementary school for $25.5 million, a new science building at the high school for $7 million, and new HVAC for the middle school for $2.8 million.