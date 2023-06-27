 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Board OKs final bond projects

It’s been about a year since major construction was completed at Iola Elementary School, and the school board is just now spending the last dollar. Board members approved two outdoor projects on Monday that will use up the final dollars left from the $35.3 million bond issue, including new concrete and turf for playgrounds.

By

Local News

June 27, 2023 - 2:49 PM

John Masterson attends his first USD 257 Board of Education meeting Monday after being appointed to a seat vacated by Mandey Coltrane earlier this year. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

In 2019, voters approved a bond for new school facilities. It included the elementary school for $25.5 million, a new science building at the high school for $7 million, and new HVAC for the middle school for $2.8 million.

