Bowlus seeks new director

The search is back on for a new director for the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

A committee selected Andrew Giza to serve as director, but sudden and unexpected health challenges prevented him from accepting the position, said Jennifer Taylor, chair of USD 257 and leader of the search committee. Giza had planned to start Dec. 2.

“We wish him only the best and we will continue the search as soon as possible,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the group will discuss how to best fill the position.

Previous director Daniel Kays left in October to take a position in Topeka.