 | Wed, Nov 27, 2024
Breakfast break

Volunteers are helping feed about 68 Allen Community College students who remain on campus over the holiday break.

November 27, 2024 - 12:48 PM

Musa Abdelgadir, of Sudan, a sophomore studying psychology, is one of about 68 Allen Community College students who remain on campus during the Thanksgiving break. Volunteers such as Lisa and Joel Wicoff, above, provided meals to help while the campus dining room is closed. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Musa Abdelgadir, of Sudan, a sophomore studying psychology, is one of about 68 Allen Community College students who remain on campus during the Thanksgiving break.

Volunteers such as Lisa and Joel Wicoff, above, provided meals to help while the campus dining room is closed. The Wicoffs provided breakfast Wednesday and Friday, with another group providing a Thanksgiving feast Thursday.

Abdelgadir said he’s been feeling a little homesick, especially as most students went home for the holiday, and food is scarce. “But that’s college life. I’m adjusting. I’m happy to be here,” he said.

