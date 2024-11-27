Breakfast break

Musa Abdelgadir, of Sudan, a sophomore studying psychology, is one of about 68 Allen Community College students who remain on campus during the Thanksgiving break.

Volunteers such as Lisa and Joel Wicoff, above, provided meals to help while the campus dining room is closed. The Wicoffs provided breakfast Wednesday and Friday, with another group providing a Thanksgiving feast Thursday.

Abdelgadir said he’s been feeling a little homesick, especially as most students went home for the holiday, and food is scarce. “But that’s college life. I’m adjusting. I’m happy to be here,” he said.