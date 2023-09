If Allen County taxpayers approve the $9.95 million courthouse remodel project, they can expect to see tax rates increased by about 3.9 mills for the next 20 years.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, that would translate to an annual cost of $44.85, or $3.74 per month or 12 cents per day.

Voters will decide on Nov. 7 whether to approve the bond project.