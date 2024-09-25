Breaking ground

The Cubs Community Care Center broke ground Wednesday morning north of the Humboldt Sports Complex. USD 257 partnered with the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center/Ashley Clinic and Allen Community College for a grant of nearly $5 million to build a multi-purpose health and community center. The facility will include a daycare center for 24 children, a center for virtual education, a health clinic that includes mental health services, a pharmacy and community gathering space. The grant, awarded by the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, was made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The facility is expected to be completed by August 2025.