Brocker touts experience

John Brocker, Republican candidate for County Commission District 3, has been hitting the streets for his campaign.

He’s knocked on doors and spoken to hundreds of residents in the district, which includes the southern part of the city. He’s learned that, by far, people are concerned about financial issues. They tell him they’re frustrated by higher taxes and insurance costs, on top of paying higher prices for groceries and other necessities.

“I’ve talked to older people who are in tears, worried they won’t be able to stay in their homes,” he said. “They’re tightening their belts, so the city and county can do a better job tightening their belts, too.”

If elected, Brocker said he would explore a variety of avenues to bring more industries, businesses and people to the county to grow its tax base. He also would examine county departments to find where costs could be cut.

“We’re going to look at every department, how and what we’re doing and why, and what we’re spending on. Until you ask the questions, you won’t know the answers,” he said. “You have to look at the total picture to make decisions, and keep it fair for everyone. And you have to be transparent.”

To that end, Brocker said he hopes to improve communication between county and city leaders. He also wants to have conversations with leaders of local industries and businesses. He wants to understand their needs and challenges, then work toward solutions. For example, he knows housing is a major concern for businesses that struggle to attract and retain workers, in part because of a lack of housing. County leaders can help by providing infrastructure as an incentive to developers.

“All of the counties in Southeast Kansas are losing population. You have to go out and look for things to help our area compete and thrive.”

BROCKER grew up near Paola and moved to Allen County after meeting his wife, Linda, while attending college at Emporia. They have two sons and five grandchildren. Brocker owns Allen County Realty in Iola.

In 2018, he filled an unexpired term on the commission for six months, whetting his appetite for more. Brocker lost to Bruce Symes in the Republican primary election that summer as well as a write-in candidate in the general election.

Brocker said if he’s elected, he plans to serve just one term. He faces Independent Jon Wells in Tuesday’s election.

Brocker has served as chair of the Allen County Republican Party, as well as several real-estate related associations on both the state and national level over the years.

He’s also represented Allen County on the SEK Regional Planning Commission for nearly a decade and serves on the local hospital board.

“I can work with the state and the federal side to see what I can do to help our community,” he said. “Being involved at the national level keeps me more centered on what we need to do here.”

Brocker says he was instrumental in bringing the new VA Clinic to Iola, and that as a result more people will be coming this way from area communities and they’ll spend money at restaurants and businesses while they’re here.

He’d like to find more opportunities like that, wooing a variety of industries, businesses and organizations. Iola is ideally positioned in Southeast Kansas, he said, noting it’s just a two-hour drive to major metropolitan areas.