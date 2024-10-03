Campaign hauls in money for Humanity House

Humanity House accepted a $2,500 donation Thursday from Emprise Bank, of Iola, as part of a recent campaign. A single donor gave a generous $25,000 to the foundation with the stipulation it was to be matched. Humanity House exceeded that expectation, receiving over $30,000 in donations.

Emprise Bank was motivated to contribute as part of this matching donation. “We’d like to encourage and challenge everyone else to donate,” said Carol Olson, branch manager.

Executive Director of Humanity House Barbara Button noted that since the $25,000 has already been met, any donations going forward won’t go towards the match. “However, we are very much in need of donations,” added Button. “We are always looking for another generous donor interested in a matching donation.”

Humanity House has seen an increase in recent months of people utilizing its food pantry. “On average, we’ve been spending $5,000 per month on food distribution and an equal amount on utility relief,” said Button. Additionally, she noted, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in Iola recently closed its food pantry. “Much of what we’re seeing right now may soon be increased even more due to that,” she said.

The foundation is also working on expanding its food offerings with additional proteins. One donor currently gives the pantry beef at a reduced cost, helping add proteins into the food that is available.

With fall and winter months fast approaching, Button said the foundation’s utility relief program is going to be key to making sure people keep their lighs and heat on. “We’re always looking for support for those very basic and essential needs,” she said.

The donation from Emprise Bank, along with the others in the matching campaign, will go towards these vital services. “We are very appreciative of every amount that we get,” said Button.