Campground aims for rustic, yet chic

HUMBOLDT — “Base Camp.”

In recreational terms, a base camp is where adventurers gather to prepare for an activity or recuperate afterward. It’s a staging area. A gathering spot. A home away from home.

In Humboldt, Base Camp will become a place to launch recreational adventure activities like campouts and retreats. It will target bicycle enthusiasts, especially, and others with links to the nearby Southwind Rail Trail. And it will connect a trail to downtown Humboldt, drawing visitors to the shops and restaurants nearby.