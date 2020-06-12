Menu Search Log in

Campground aims for rustic, yet chic

Construction continues on a new campground area at the northeast edge of Humboldt. Base Camp will offer a number of recreational outlets when complete.

By

Local News

June 12, 2020 - 3:36 PM

Three cabins will offer year-round camping and overlook a pond at “Base Camp,” A Bolder Humboldt’s campground and recreation project at the Southwind Rail Trail trailhead in Humboldt. Beth Barlow is the project manager. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — “Base Camp.” 

In recreational terms, a base camp is where adventurers gather to prepare for an activity or recuperate afterward. It’s a staging area. A gathering spot. A home away from home.

In Humboldt, Base Camp will become a place to launch recreational adventure activities like campouts and retreats. It will target bicycle enthusiasts, especially, and others with links to the nearby Southwind Rail Trail. And it will connect a trail to downtown Humboldt, drawing visitors to the shops and restaurants nearby.

Related
May 27, 2020
April 14, 2020
March 11, 2020
March 2, 2020
Trending