Candidate forum slated for Thursday

Candidates in the Aug. 6 primary will face off at a candidate’s forum Thursday, July 18.

The forum offers a chance for voters to learn where the candidates — mostly Republicans in contested races — stand ahead of the primary election. Advance voting begins Wednesday, July 17. The forum takes place the following evening, from 6 to 8 at the Dr. John Silas Bass North Community Center, 505 N. Buckeye St.

The forum is organized by Allen County Republicans and Allen County Democrats. The Register will moderate the discussion and will livestream the event on its Facebook page.

All candidates who face an opponent in the primary election have been invited. For county-level races, that includes Republican sheriff candidates Bryan Murphy, incumbent, and challenger Anthony Maness. That race likely will be decided in the primary, as no Democrat or Independent candidate has filed.

Republicans John Brocker and Nickolas Kinder are competing for the chance to represent Commission District 3. The winner of the primary will face Independent Jon Wells in the November election.

State candidates who have been invited include:

Kansas Representative 9th District Republicans: Stetson Kern of Pleasanton and Caryn Tyson of Parker (incumbent)

Federal candidates who have been invited include:

U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District

Republicans: Jeff Kahrs of Topeka, Michael Ogle of Topeka, Derek Schmidt of Independence, Shawn Tiffany of Delavan and Chad Young of Lawrence

Democrats: Nancy Boyda of Baldwin City and Matt Kleinmann of Kansas City.

ANYONE who has a question for candidates can submit it via email to [email protected] or call the Register at 620-365-2111.