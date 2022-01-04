 | Tue, Jan 04, 2022
Capitol riots sparked campaign run

Congressional candidate Patrick Schmidt, whose career as an intelligence officer with the Navy ended recently, has tossed his hat in the race to unseat Rep. Jake LaTurner in Congress. Schmidt spoke with Allen County Democrats Monday.

January 4, 2022 - 9:36 AM

Patrick Schmidt speaks to Allen County Democrats at Iola’s John Silas Bass North Community Building Monday evening. Schmidt is running for the Second Congressional District seat. Photo by Vickie Moss

Patrick Schmidt watched the attack on the U.S. Capitol unfold on Jan. 6. He was stationed in Washington, D.C. as an intelligence officer with the Navy.

“I think if you weren’t there, it is hard to grasp the magnitude of what happened that day,” he told a group of Allen County Democrats and guests at a meet-and-greet event in Iola on Monday evening.

He described the smell of tear gas and bear spray supporters of then-President Donald Trump used to overwhelm police and government officers in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden as president. 

