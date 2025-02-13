‘Catch’ frolicking ICT production

The best “whodunit” mysteries keep you on your toes to the end, stories that zig when you expect them to zag, leading viewers to believe they’ve solved a riddle, only to have the rug pulled unexpectedly.

That happens more than a few times in this mysterious, comical and highly entertaining Iola Community Theatre production of “Catch Me If You Can,” which runs Friday through Sunday at the ICT Warehouse Theatre, 203 S. Jefferson Ave. Paige Schauf-Olson rehearses a scene from the Iola Community Theatre production of “Catch Me If You Can.” Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Tickets sell at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Not to be confused with the 2002 movie starring Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, “Catch Me If You Can” follows the story of Daniel, a newlywed whose wife, Elizabeth, has disappeared shortly before they’re supposed to camp out on a Labor Day weekend at a remote cottage in the Catskill Mountains.

Daniel is growing concerned, frantic even, to the point he’s notified the police, desperate for information on his wife’s disappearance.

To everyone’s relief, the crisis ends when Elizabeth saunters into the cabin, safe and sound.

But there’s a catch.

Daniel claims fraud, insistent he’s never met this woman.

Is he right? Is “Elizabeth” an imposter? If so, why? Or is he simply going crazy?

What follows is a two-hour romp filled with enough twists and turns to make a plate of spaghetti blush, clues and obligatory red herrings brought to life with a talented cast headlined by the incomparable River Hess as Daniel.

Hess, who has entertained ICT audiences for years as often-quirky supporting characters, shines as the focal point this time around as he descends into varying shades of madness. Can he convince someone — anyone — that Elizabeth is not who she claims?

Paige Schauf-Olson, another veteran of the stage, returns to the spotlight after taking time off to direct a pair of recent Community Theatre works.

As Elizabeth, Schauf-Olson shows what audiences have been missing. Loaded with an effervescent charm, quick wit and a disarming smile, Elizabeth leads one to think she knows a wee bit more than she’s letting on. Is she truly Daniel’s wife? Rhi Jordan, left, and Justin Chandlee rehearse a scene from the Iola Community Theatre production of “Catch Me If You Can.” Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Newcomer Jesse Hodge brings an air of mystery to his character, Father Kelleher, a priest who has helped Elizabeth find her way back to the cabin and her newly wedded husband. Here’s hoping Hodge becomes a frequent performer at future ICT productions.

Justin Chandlee is certain to draw a chuckle or three as Inspector Levine, equal parts Sherlock Holmes and Inspector Cluseau, tasked with dealing with an increasingly frantic Daniel, fruitlessly trying to convince the others on stage of a vast conspiracy. Does he know more than he’s letting on?

The supporting characters bring everything together in their all-too-brief time on stage.

Connie Brown plays Sidney, a local sandwich shop owner who unwittingly plays a central part in one of the production’s big twists.