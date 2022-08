Max Grundy applies a coat of primer to the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce building Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iolan Max Grundy was ready with a coat of primer to the east wall of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce building in downtown Iola Wednesday morning.

The primer is necessary before Grundy and wife Candice paint a 10-foot-tall mural depicting the Chamber’s “Fearless Fred” trolley traveling through Iola.

Grundy said the mural also will feature images of rural countryside with airplanes in the sky to recognize Kansas aviation.