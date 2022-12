CHANUTE — Matt Godinez, executive director of the Chanute Regional Development Authority has taken a position with the State of Kansas, according to the Chanute Tribune.

Godinez, however, will remain with the CRDA in a part-time position and a full-time deputy director will be hired to take the lead.

The Chanute board regards Godinez’s new position as a benefit to the community, said Kellen Adams, CRDA board chair.