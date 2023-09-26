 | Tue, Sep 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Chanute landmark takes center stage as sales tax vote nears

Chanute voters will decide in November whether to extend a quarter-cent sales tax that, if approved, will help fund renovations to the city's old train depot, which houses the Chanute Public Library and Martin & Osa Johnson Safari Museum.

By

Local News

September 26, 2023 - 3:16 PM

The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum and Chanute Public Library have called Chanute’s old Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad Depot home since 1991. The building is in need of several repairs, particularly a new HVAC system. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Funding for upgrades to Chanute’s historic train depot will hinge on an upcoming sales tax referendum.

Local voters will decide in the November general election whether to extend a quarter-cent sales tax to fund upgrades for a number of city facilities, including the old Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad Train Depot, which houses the Chanute Public Library and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.

The building, which was last remodeled in the early 1990s, faces a laundry list of needs, most prominently a new HVAC system priced at $1 million or more.

Related
May 16, 2023
June 4, 2021
November 22, 2019
February 22, 2019
Most Popular