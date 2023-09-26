Chanute landmark takes center stage as sales tax vote nears

CHANUTE — Funding for upgrades to Chanute’s historic train depot will hinge on an upcoming sales tax referendum.

Local voters will decide in the November general election whether to extend a quarter-cent sales tax to fund upgrades for a number of city facilities, including the old Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad Train Depot, which houses the Chanute Public Library and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.

The building, which was last remodeled in the early 1990s, faces a laundry list of needs, most prominently a new HVAC system priced at $1 million or more.