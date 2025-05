Tri-Valley Developmental Services, Inc. celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday during an awards ceremony in Chanute. Several awards were presented to businesses, employees and other individuals dedicated to assisting those with intellectual or developmental disabilities build the life they want. A full article on Tri-Valley’s 50th anniversary is in the works. Bill Fiscus, chief executive officer at Tri-Valley Developmental Services, Inc., leads a toast Thursday of the organization’s 50th anniversary during an awards ceremony in Chanute. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register