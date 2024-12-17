Christmas craft sets off alarm

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Elementary School got its first real-time test of a new fire alarm system Tuesday morning when a Christmas crafting session got a little smokey. There was no fire and no threat to students, HES Principal Staci Hudlin said.

The incident began when a teacher and a few students attempted to finish a Christmas craft that required the use of a toaster oven, just before classes started at about 7:45 a.m. Smoke from the toaster oven set off the new fire alarm system, which was installed as part of a $17.5 million school bond project approved by voters in 2022.

“It worked exactly as intended,” Hudlin said.

The alarm system automatically notifies emergency management, who responded quickly.

Students returned to class at 8:05 a.m.