Christmas in the city

Iola kicked off the holiday season with a weekend filled with activities. The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored Friday’s Downtown Block Party, then welcomed Santa as he met with local children. First, though, Santa had to be “rescued” Saturday afternoon by the Iola Fire Department, after he was stranded atop the Emprise Bank building. Santa then met with children at his house on the square. On Sunday, the community choir presented a Christmas Vespers program at First Presbyterian Church of Iola.

