City and school plan joint meeting

Iola City Council and USD 257 will meet together at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to hear a presentation from Mammoth Construction about ballfields at Riverside Park.

June 11, 2024 - 3:17 PM

Ballfields at Riverside Park are prone to flooding. The City of Iola and USD 257 are discussing possible renovations that would add artificial turf and address flooding. Register file photo

Iola City Council and USD 257 will have a joint meeting June 24 to learn about options for baseball and softball fields at Riverside Park.

The city and school board members have been working for months to see if they can renovate fields and mitigate its flooding problems. The park sits adjacent to the Neosho River and is prone to frequent flooding. 

The city council asked Mammoth Constructon of Meriden to study the park and make recommendations. There is no cost for the initial study.

Mammoth is expected to discuss their preliminary findings and talk about next steps at the June 24 meeting.

“Both entities need to feel confident if we want to move forward,” USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager said. “If everyone is together, we can hear the same information and ask questions.”

The plan is for both the city council and school board to meet at 6 p.m. at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center’s main auditorium to hear Mammoth’s report. After that, city council members will continue their meeting in the Creitz Recital Hall while the school board will stay in the auditorium to finish business. 

All meetings are open to the public.

