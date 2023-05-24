City approves EMS contract

Iola is one step closer to ensuring it will continue to provide countywide ambulance service.

Iola City Council members agreed Wednesday to terms on a revised five-year contract with Allen County to continue providing countywide EMS.

The 5-1 vote came during a special meeting Wednesday evening at Iola City Hall. Voting in favor were Mark Peters, Kim Peterson, Joelle Shallah, Carl Slaugh and Joel Wicoff. Council member Nickolas Kinder provided the only opposing vote. Councilmen Josiah D’Albini and Nich Lohman were absent.