City, BOE hopefuls added to ballots

A flurry of filings in the runup to Thursday’s deadline means Allen Countians will have several decisions to make at the ballot box in November.

Most notably, eight candidates added their names to the list of hopefuls to those seeking four seats on the Humboldt-USD 258 Board of Education. Chelie Angleton, Josh Hart, Andrea Newman, Hiram Raby, Drake Tilman, Sandra Whitaker, Anthony Works and Josh Wrestler all filed by noon Thursday. They join Kevin Heisler and Cindy Jaro, who had filed previously.

The 10 candidates still did not rise to the level of necessitating an Aug. 1 primary vote, meaning voters will have their say in the Nov. 7 general election.