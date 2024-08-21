City seeks input on lagoon project

The City of Iola will host a public meeting Sept. 9 to seek community input on alternatives for an upcoming lagoon project. The $11.2 million project is a step toward addressing excess ammonia in the city’s lagoon system, an issue identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

“We had one sample of ammonia levels come back high about five or six years ago,” said Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock. “This has been in the works for quite a while.”

Although the levels have not been high since that testing, Schinstock clarified that once a lagoon system hits a certain level of ammonia, KDHE requires it to be addressed.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, high levels of ammonia in discharge waters are toxic to aquatic life and disrupt the balance of the ecosystem. Human beings and larger animals are less sensitive to ammonia in water.

To tackle the problem, the city engaged Burns & McDonnell engineering firm to assess the wastewater treatment plant and provide recommendations. In May, engineer Trevor Cook recommended installing a NitrOx Reactor. The reactor is designed to reduce ammonia and the five-day biochemical oxygen demand (BOD5) in the liquid discharge flowing into the Neosho River.

BOD5 is a key indicator used to measure the amount of dissolved oxygen needed for the biological decomposition of organic matter, helping to assess the pollution level in wastewater.

“We are looking at this $11.2 million project to improve the lagoons and do some aeration,” said Schinstock. The total project cost covers site work, yard piping, major equipment, electrical, instrumentation and control integration, contractor markups, and engineering.

WHILE THE initial target for construction completion was set for Sept. 30, 2025, Cook cautioned that this timeline might be ambitious. “That’s not super reasonable,” Cook said during the May 28 council meeting, noting that meeting the final effluent ammonia limits by Oct. 1, 2026, is the more critical deadline. Schinstock agreed, stating that as long as the city meets the Oct. 1 deadline, they should be in compliance with KDHE requirements.

The public meeting on Sept. 9, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the community building in Riverside Park, will provide an opportunity for city officials to discuss the proposed improvements and potential funding options. The project is expected to be funded through the State Revolving Loan Fund Program, a low-interest loan initiative by KDHE. However, there is also the possibility of securing an EPA grant that could cover the entire cost of the project.

“We should hear back in a couple of weeks on whether it may be covered by the same EPA grant that could potentially also help with the sports complex,” Schinstock said, noting that the grant’s approval is not guaranteed.

Following the public meeting, a public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23. Schinstock added that the hearing is a necessary step in securing the state loan and will also address anticipated increases in sewer use charges.

Comments by the public will be considered at both the meeting and hearing.