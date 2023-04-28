City-wide garage sale is June 3

The Iola Chamber of Commerce promotes the event by publishing articles and ads in the Register, posting on social media and emailing Chamber members.

A sign-up form is on the Chamber website, Iolachamber.org. You can also call 620-365-5252 to sign up or stop by the Chamber office from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The registration fee is $10.

The Iola Register will design and print the map of those hosting sales and print additional copies to distribute to participants. A digital map will also be available on our website and Facebook page.