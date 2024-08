Summer break comes to an end this week for several area school districts, including Iola’s USD 257, where classes resume Wednesday and Thursday. Teachers at Iola Elementary School kept busy Tuesday preparing their rooms. Classes also resume Thursday for Marmaton Valley, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County districts, while students at Humboldt and Crest schools don’t return until Aug. 22 and 23, respectively. Iola Elementary School preschool instructor Nicole Lucke sorts through folders in her classroom Tuesday, before the arrival of students week throughout USD 257. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register