Cold amplifies poverty, homelessness

For those living in poverty, extreme cold isn’t merely a nuisance; it can mean not being able to pay the bills.
For those who are homeless, it can be fatal.
Tracy Keagle, director of Humanity House, said there are many people in Allen County currently facing poverty and/or homelessness, and winter weather is only intensifying the situation.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.