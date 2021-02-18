Menu Search Log in

Cold amplifies poverty, homelessness

The wintry weather and bitterly cold temperatures have made life miserable across the country, but it can be devastating to those mired in poverty. Allen County's homeless population is particularly at risk, Humanity House organizers warn.

February 18, 2021 - 10:39 AM

Georgia Masterson holds a bag of apples inside Humanity House’s new pick-up window. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

For those living in poverty, extreme cold isn’t merely a nuisance; it can mean not being able to pay the bills.

For those who are homeless, it can be fatal.

Tracy Keagle, director of Humanity House, said there are many people in Allen County currently facing poverty and/or homelessness, and winter weather is only intensifying the situation.

