Colony’s heart beats on

Colony was abuzz Saturday with an energy and excitement unique to Colony Day, the town’s annual celebration. True to form, this year’s event started with a breakfast of biscuits and gravy thanks to the Colony Lions Club. It was followed by an early morning walk and run, undoubtedly scheduled at 7:30 a.m. to beat the heat.

Brant McGhee, right, sings the national anthem, as Tanya Church, center, and Jordan Morton, left, look on at the start of Saturday’s Colony Day parade. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

The crowds and energy grew as the day went on, with the parade, which featured 50 entries, one of the day’s highlights. Leo and Kathy Ramsey were the grand marshals, and Brant McGhee sang a fine rendition of the national anthem.

This year’s theme was “Small town, big heart,” and that spirit was visible all up and down Broad Street. A near constant line of hungry folk waited to buy burgers from Crest High School’s junior class, which was raising money for after-prom activities. The meat was donated by Kenny Covey of Colony, owner of Diamond C Livestock and Hay.