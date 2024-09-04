Commission promotes sales tax

“In regards to the sales tax question in November — the slogan is ‘Vote yes for EMS’,” quipped Commissioner Jerry Daniels.

The promotion of a half-cent sales tax was the topic of discussion at Tuesday’s Allen County Commission meeting. The commissioners have said they will dedicate a portion of the tax proceeds to Allen County’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The new sales tax is expected to generate approximately $1.2 million. Commissioners have said the additional revenue also could help lower property taxes, but have not committed to lowering the mill levy by an equal amount.

The county currently pays a $2 million annual contract (August 2024 to July 2025) for EMS services out of its Ambulance Fund. Any repairs to ambulances are an additional cost.

The sales tax measure goes before Allen County voters in the Nov. 5 general election.

The current county sales tax is 1.25%. Under that umbrella is a quarter-percent tax which brings in $682,000 and goes to Allen County Regional Hospital; a half-percent, $1,365,000 goes to the landfill; and a half-percent goes to the general fund.

If approved, the proposed tax would raise the county tax to 1.75%. When added to the state’s 6.5% sales tax and the City of Iola’s 1% sales tax, Iolans would see their total sales taxes increase from 8.75% to 9.25%.

The communities of LaHarpe and Gas would see the same increase. Humboldt, with a city sales tax of 1.75%, would have a total sales tax of 10% with the increase. Moran, with a city sales tax of .5%, would have a total sales tax of 8.75%. To find more information about qualifies for the sales tax go to the Kansas Department of Revenue website.

Commissioner David Lee said holding public meetings about the tax proposal would be beneficial. “I’ve already held a couple — one in Savonburg and one in Carlyle,” said Lee. “We’ve got Farm City Days coming up. We can have a booth there.”

Lee added Moran Days and Humboldt’s Biblesta will also be an opportune time to discuss the sales tax.

He asked county attorney Bob Johnson if the commission is allowed to spend money on promotion of the sales tax. Johnson confirmed the commissioners could spend tax money on flyers or pamphlets to sell the issue.

Daniels also received confirmation from Johnson that if he were to host a “Coffee with a Commissioner” event at Biblesta, he could put an ad in the newspaper to inform the public of its date and time.

“I’m no political guy, but I would guess some sort of public meeting would be beneficial,” said Johnson. “You guys obviously believe that this tax is a wise decision. To not promote it would probably be a little unwise.”

Symes agreed and noted that efforts to promote the sales tax are “kind of a campaign.”

Johnson continued to explain the perceived benefits and downfalls of the proposed tax.