Commissioners talk mask mandate once again

Allen County commissioners reiterated once again they will comply with a statewide mask mandate. Two of the three commissioners voted against opting out of the mandate earlier this month.

July 15, 2020 - 10:06 AM

Trees surrounding the Allen County Courthouse are adorned with yellow ribbons as a sign of support for the Kansas Army National Guard’s 891st Engineer Battalion, which left earlier this month for a yearlong deployment to Kuwait. Photo by Trevor Hoag

Despite the continued presence of residents in opposition to Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate, Allen County commissioner Bill King held fast to his commitment to follow the advice of health professionals in upholding the order.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting King shared an anecdote about a woman from Woodson County visiting with Dr. Brian Wolfe, who said she only wore a face mask while in Allen County but not Woodson County due to their differing face mask rules.

Without the face mask mandate, the woman figured Woodson County was free of the virus.

