Connecting with kids rewarded

HUMBOLDT — Kristen Cook, a second grade teacher at Humboldt Elementary School, ignored the numerous emails last fall about a certain teachers award, assuming they were spam.
Then one day she opened one of the messages only to see that Wendy Froggate, district nurse, had nominated her for a Sanford Teacher Award, including an essay.
Cook recently learned she had won the $10,000 Sanford Teacher Award, representing Kansas.
