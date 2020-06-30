Connecting with kids rewarded

Kristen Cook

HUMBOLDT — Kristen Cook, a second grade teacher at Humboldt Elementary School, ignored the numerous emails last fall about a certain teachers award, assuming they were spam.

Then one day she opened one of the messages only to see that Wendy Froggate, district nurse, had nominated her for a Sanford Teacher Award, including an essay.

Cook recently learned she had won the $10,000 Sanford Teacher Award, representing Kansas.