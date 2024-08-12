Connection work

Work continues on the extension of a sewer line from the airport to the City of Iola’s sewer system. On Monday, crews with Nowak Construction worked on State Street, between Bassett Street and Nebraska Road. The project is funded by a grant of nearly $3 million from the Kansas Department of Commerce as part of the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) program. The project requires contractors to remove rock in the area fields, a process that takes a significant amount of time and effort. After a time extension was granted by the Department of Commerce in May, the deadline for the project was moved to March 31, 2025. The plan is to connect to the City of Iola’s sewer system and upgrade infrastructure near the airport to attract a variety of industries. The project was bid to Nowak Construction for $1.97 million. Work continues on the extension of a sewer line from the airport to the City of Iola’s sewer system. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register