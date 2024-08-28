Council debates one-way for South Street

Just south of the square, the block of Iola’s South Street stretching from Madison Avenue to Broadway Street has attracted the Iola city council’s attention. The two-way street’s narrow lanes make for some tight turns onto Madison, especially when heading west on U.S Highway 54. And rush hour traffic, pardon the term for those familiar with metropolitan areas, can make for close calls as vehicles pass in opposite directions. It’s become such a problem many residents avoid driving down the block entirely.

At Monday evening’s meeting, council members debated how best to address the issue, with significant interest in converting the block to a one-way street heading south. Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock presented members with a map showing how the change would look.

If changed to a one-way street, there would be no loss of parking spaces. Instead, those on the east side of the street would change their angle to accommodate entry from the north. The west side would remain the same, and businesses would retain the same angled parking lanes — no need to fret about parallel parking. In essence, it would look a whole lot like North Street just north of square, which has been a one-way street heading north “for as long as I’ve been here,” noted Schinstock — at least 30 years.

Council members were largely in favor of the change but took no action, opting to make a decision at their next meeting. Council member Max Grundy was perhaps the most prudent.

“My concern is what the business owners think about it,” he noted. “I’d like to hear from them.” Schinstock said he’d make a point to visit with businesses along the block and encouraged residents to reach out to him directly. He can be reached at 620-365-4900.

All agreed the change would involve some growing pains. “I remember when Walnut Street in front of the Post Office got changed to one-way. It took a little bit to get used to. And also in front of McKinley,” noted council member Joelle Shallah. And council member Josiah D’Albini, who used to live just south of the Bowlus on Sycamore Street, recalled drivers often headed north on the block between Broadway and Madison, despite it being a one-way street heading south. The saying rings true: change is the only constant.

In other developments at Monday’s meeting, the council:

• Voted 7-0 to change the start time for Iola Municipal Court from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in order to better accommodate the schedule of Brandon Cameron, who after winning his August primary is expected to become the new Allen County Attorney this November. The change will take effect in October. Council member Kim Peterson and Mayor Steve French were absent.

• Heard from recreation director Jason Bauer, who was approached by Thrive Allen County last week to apply for a Game On-Community Places to Play Grant. If awarded, Bauer said the best project would be improvements to the Davis Athletic Fields, where youth soccer games are held. Grant monies could be used to install light poles, an irrigation system, and even restrooms, noted Bauer. The grant is a 50/50 matching grant with an award range of $50,000-$100,000. The city could use in-kind labor and equipment for some of its cost share requirements. The council unanimously supported applying for the grant.

• Rescheduled a public hearing date for the Revenue Neutral Rate and 2025 city budget to Monday, Sept. 9.