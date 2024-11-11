Council to weigh energy agreement

An agreement between the Kansas Municipal Energy Association (KMEA) and NextEra Energy may help bring energy to Iola. Through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), KMEA anticipates purchasing up to 90 megawatts of electric energy from a 200 MW solar facility in Pratt County called Ninnescah Flats Solar.

As a member of KMEA, the City of Iola is eligible to purchase a portion of the energy. City administration suggests 3MW be requested to be added to its energy portfolio.

Council members will discuss the request at Tuesday evening’s meeting. If approved, the agreement will last for 30 years and power will be available beginning Jan. 1, 2027. The purchase agreement stipulates the price be set at $50/MWh, with no escalation.

COUNCIL MEMBERS will also continue discussion Tuesday on a memo of understanding with Allen Community College.

Lisa Wicoff, Dean of Career and Technical Education and Industry at ACC, addressed council members at their Oct. 15 meeting about a potential partnership.

Wicoff has explored ways the college could help address the need for CDL training in the area.

She has proposed the college, the city, and 160 Driving Academy of Chicago, Ill., enter into a Driving Training School Agreement.

The agreement would allow 160 Driving Academy and ACC to recruit, train, and produce qualified graduates for the trucking industry.

The city’s portion of the agreement would be to allow training to take place in a parking lot south of the rodeo arena at Riverside Park.

The training in the park would primarily consist of backing and turning in semi-trucks. The requested hours for the training is anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A PREVIOUSLY tabled request for a sidewalk installation will be brought before the council.

At the council’s July 8 meeting, a sidewalk installation request for 524 N. Cottonwood was tabled until more bids could be received and further research into grants and funding could be done.

Tristan and Shayla Robinson requested the city install a sidewalk in front of their house, at no cost to them. The location in question is often used by students walking to and from school.

In a letter to the city on Aug. 22, 2023, USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager had stressed the need for a sidewalk south of the Lincoln and Cottonwood intersection to ensure student safety.

“I have personally witnessed countless students utilizing Cottonwood Street in absence of a sidewalk in this area, especially in adverse weather conditions, putting both their safety and the safety of vehicle operators at risk,” said Fager.