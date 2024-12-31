County commissioners OK rezoning land for future D&D Propane outlet

Allen County commissioners initiated steps for D&D Propane to build a retail operation just east of Humboldt on US 169.

The commissioners approved the planning board’s recommendation on Monday to grant a conditional use zoning permit that would rezone six acres of land from agriculture to heavy industrial.

The planning board met Dec. 19 to hear the request from Joe Works of Humboldt, who owns the land.

“The heavy industrial zoning allows for him to store propane and bulk fuel,” explained Terry Call, Planning and Zoning Administrator. “The conditional use permit allows him to have the retail operation to sell propane out there.”

The six acres is the southern portion of a larger plot of 23 acres located between county roads Hawaii and Georgia, just to the east of 1400 Road and west of 169 Highway.

Two neighboring landowners “didn’t have any issue, as long as it was just the six acres that Joe plans to sell to D&D Propane,” said Call. D&D Propane is a gas company based in Humboldt.

Call acknowledged Doris Forshee of Humboldt is against allowing the zoning change.

“Doris Forshee is against having it over there at all,” he said. “The board listened to arguments and their recommendation is to allow the rezoning, pending a survey of the six acres on that property and the deed being signed over to David Gant, owner of D&D Propane.”

He explained that only when the survey is completed and Gant purchases the property will the rezoning take place. “If none of that happens, then it wouldn’t be rezoned,” he said.

Forshee voiced her concerns to the commission prior to their decision. She noted that she and her husband had moved to the area in March and they reside across the road from the proposed area.

“Believe me, I’m all for free enterprise,” said Forshee. “Until it significantly impacts me. I’m being told by a real estate professional that if this goes to heavy industrial, that I stand to lose 30% value off of my house. That’s a lot.”

Commissioner Jerry Daniels commented that he is a real estate agent and believes that is an inaccurate assumption. “I don’t think a 30% devaluation is accurate,” he said. “But, that’s just my opinion. And, you live a couple hundred feet from a U.S. highway. I don’t know how you get any sleep with that highway right there.”

Call noted the fuel tanks would be approximately 500 feet from Forshee’s residence. “Depending on where he puts the tanks, there’s a possibility that they’d be in plain view of her house,” he said.

After listening to further comments from Forshee, the commission unanimously approved the planning board’s recommendation. Commissioner Bruce Symes presents County Appraiser Jami Clark with a plaque recognizing her service to the county. Clark retired Dec. 31 after being in the role since August 2019. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, the commission recognized County Appraiser Jami Clark on her retirement. “You guys have been very good to me and I’ve enjoyed it,” she said. Clark served in the role from August 2019 to December of 2024. Reading a plaque the commission gave her, Commissioner Bruce Symes said, “May your legacy of dedication, vision, and tireless commitment to the betterment of our county inspire generations to come.”