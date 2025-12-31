County signs off on Walnut Creek

Allen County Commissioners approved the final plat for the Walnut Creek subdivision near Humboldt Tuesday morning, clearing the way for a 39-lot development south of the city.

Humboldt’s Joe Works is developing the subdivision on Georgia Road, just east of the Humboldt Sports Complex and the new Cubs Community Care Center.

County Zoning Director Terry Call walked commissioners through the project’s development over the past several years, explaining the original plat left key infrastructure questions unresolved.

Call noted that early on, Works wasn’t sure how utilities would be extended to the site.

On Wednesday, Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder confirmed the city of Humboldt has agreed to extend water and sewer services to Works’s new division without annexing the property into the city.

That change allowed the subdivision layout to be redesigned, reducing lot sizes from the three-acre minimum that would have been required for septic systems. Call also said roads were renamed to comply with the 9-1-1 system, curves were straightened, and rights-of-way were adjusted.

Allen County Commissioners John Brocker, David Lee, and Jerry Daniels look over the final plat of the Walnut Creek subdivision. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

THE REVISED plat went before the Allen County Planning Board on Nov. 13, where it received unanimous approval before being forwarded to the commission.

Commissioners asked several clarifying questions about the scope of the development. Commissioner David Lee noted that the subdivision now includes 39 total lots, with several already established, and observed that most of them are anywhere between 2.4 and 3.7 acres.

Commission Chairman Jerry Daniels confirmed zoning requirements had been satisfied.

Discussion also touched on what Works could expect from the county in future road maintenance. Works said discussions would come after approval for the plat. Daniels noted that feeder roads are already chip-and-seal.

“I’m excited for you,” Lee said to Works. “I’m excited for the folks that are going to live in this area.”

Commission Chair Jerry Daniels signs his approval on the final plat of the Walnut Creek subdivision. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, the commission approved a wage increase for county employees for 2026 using a hybrid tiered system. The plan provides a 5% raise for employees earning up to $60,000 and a 2.8% raise for salaries above that threshold. The increases will take effect with the Jan. 16 payroll, covering a few days in 2025 and the remainder in 2026.

Daniels noted the tiered system is similar to last year’s approach.

Commissioners also approved an amended 2025 budget to increase expenditure authority for the ambulance and airport funds. County Clerk Shannon Patterson said the adjustments were needed due to unanticipated costs and grant-related expenses that require upfront payment before reimbursement. The ambulance fund amendment totaled just over $1 million, while the airport fund increase was slightly more than $100,000.

Road and Bridge Director Jeremy Hopkins provided updates on bridge inspections conducted by Schwab Eaton at a cost of $58,272.50, covering all bridges and low-water crossings. He said there were no urgent concerns, though a few bridges are slated for attention in coming years.

BEFORE adjourning, the commission approved David Lee’s request to temporarily step down from his position on the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Board, appointing Commissioner John Brocker to fill the role until further notice. Lee did not give a reason for stepping down.