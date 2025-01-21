County eyes changing papers’ partnerships

“We believe an informed community is a healthy community,” said Tim Stauffer, managing editor of The Iola Register. Appearing before the Allen County Commission with Register publisher Susan Lynn, the pair spoke with commissioners Tuesday morning about the importance of public notices in their publication.

The conversation was a follow-up to last week’s meeting, where commissioners agreed to make The Humboldt Union the county’s official newspaper. In doing so, the question of whether to continue publishing public notices in both the Union and the Register arose.

Public notices cover everything from ballot measures to rezoning requests and are a vital stream of revenue for small-town newspapers.

The issue goes back to 2016, when commissioners at the time decided to alternate which newspaper would be deemed the official newspaper of the county each year. In prior years, the county would only publish notices in the official newspaper and it could be the same one for multiple years in a row. Since 2016, they have chosen to print in both, regardless of which one is considered the official newspaper.

“In our opinion, the current situation serves the public well,” said Stauffer. “The commission has made a wise decision to publish notices in both the Register and the Humboldt Union. It was a move that increases public transparency, and it was made in the spirit of cooperation. We feel that decision continues to provide the largest number of residents access to the information they need in the best way possible.”

Stauffer stressed to commissioners that the Register has no beef with the Humboldt Union being the official newspaper. “A weaker Union does not help the Register,” he noted. “Newspapers need each other, and the public needs newspapers. We reach readers the Union doesn’t, and in turn they reach residents we don’t. It’s important for us to have an informed public. We don’t want that to change.”

Humboldt Union publisher Cliff Ralstin was also present at the meeting and echoed Stauffer’s sentiments. “In the age of transparency, this doesn’t exactly project that,” said Ralstin in reference to the suggestion of removing notices from the Register. “You’re effectively cutting off one of the markets for your legal notices.”

Commissioner Jerry Daniels said it comes down to being stewards of taxpayer dollars. “It’s close to $20,000 that we would spend advertising with the Register that we don’t have to do,” he said.

Lynn noted that using the word “advertise” can be misleading. “We’re talking about ballot measures, delinquent taxes, zoning changes,” she said. “This is real news that affects readers. This is hard news that you’re talking about.”

It’s an investment in transparency, said Stauffer.

Commissioner David Lee added that there is “nothing stopping” the Register from continuing to publish public notices. “If we decide to only financially support the Humboldt Union, there’s no reason why you guys can’t continue to do what you’re doing,” he said.

Stauffer asked if he was suggesting they do so, free of charge. “Well, I’m just saying that you don’t have to stop doing what you’re doing,” said Lee.

Adding to this narrative, Daniels said, “So, down to the nitty-gritty, it’s about the money.”

Stauffer clarified it is about continuing a partnership with the Humboldt Union, the Register, and the county to put forth the best effort to reach the widest number of people possible.

“I think to go between one and the other is constantly leaving Humboldt Union subscribers in the dark one year, and then Register subscribers in the dark the next,” he said. “It’s in our best interest for as many people as possible to be informed.”