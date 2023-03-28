 | Tue, Mar 28, 2023
County says burning will be banned on Thursday and Friday

Open burning in Allen County is off limits on Thursday and Friday because of dry conditions, coupled with warm, windy conditions expected, creating potential "catastrophic" fire danger, according to the county's emergency management director.

March 28, 2023 - 3:19 PM

Burning will be prohibited in Allen County on Thursday and Friday because of a dry weather system moving through the area.

Low humidity and high winds are expected to create a dangerous fire situation, Jason Trego, emergency management director, told county commissioners. He asked them to declare a two-day fire ban. 

The county will face “extreme” fire danger on Thursday and “catastrophic” danger on Friday, Trego reported. The system could bring thunderstorms, particularly late Friday, but the storms are not expected to be very severe, he said.

