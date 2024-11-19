County seeks Thrive’s help for EMS grant

Despite the recent failure of an additional sales tax to help fund emergency medical services (EMS), Allen County commissioners said the success of a $164,000 grant application and the hope of another one on the horizon are helping buy the department new equipment.

EMS Director Michael Burnett credited Thrive Allen County for helping him find the funding sources.

“They found a grant and helped us apply for it,” he said. The funds will go towards the purchase of three cots.

Driving this point home Tuesday morning, commissioners voted to pursue a 50% matching grant to help Allen County EMS.

Burnett said this second grant would help fund two monitors that act as defibrillators and electrocardiograms (EKG) and detect early cardiac issues, as well as take blood pressure readings.

“They are basically our main tool on the ambulance,” he said.

The funds would come from the Kansas Revolving and Assistance Fund (KRAF) grant.

The estimated cost of the monitors is $100,000, with the match amount being $50,000. Burnett added there is likely some trade-in value on the two monitors that are to be replaced. The estimated lifespan of the monitors is seven years. The county’s current monitors range in age, with some being 2012 models and the newest being 2019.

The KRAF grant requires at least a 15% match, explained Burnett, but the odds of being approved for the grant are better with a greater buy-in by the county. “If we do the 50/50 match, we can get two monitors,” he said. He added that the state has an estimated $400,000 in grant funds to give out this year through the program.

Commissioner David Lee noted that he had previously spoken with County Clerk Shannon Patterson about the current ambulance fund. “We do have the money to cover this,” he said. All three commissioners agreed to pursue the 50/50 matching grant.

Rounding out the conversation on EMS, Commissioner Jerry Daniels suggested creating an EMS advisory board.

“We had a sales tax question that failed, which is fine,” said Daniels. “We still have to fund it. We have a contract that increases every year. We’re purchasing vehicles and now we’re doing matching grants.” He proposed some sort of spreadsheet to track all of the expenditures specific to EMS — contract costs, grant matching, vehicle purchases, etc.

“With the increase in pricing, EMS can be a touchy subject,” said Daniels. “We don’t want it to be. We want our EMS to be successful and continue to strive to fund it for the citizens.”

Daniels noted that an advisory board could be something to consider in the future to help with tracking increasing costs, answering questions, and creating a line of communication with the cities. “It could have maybe one commissioner, citizens from the county, and maybe a city council member,” he explained. New Thrive interns Kaysin Crusinbery and Max Andersen introduce themselves to Allen County Commissioners. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, commissioners were introduced to two new Thrive interns — Kaysin Crusinbery and Max Andersen. “Our task has been to engage in conversations with the youth in our county in order to hear their wants, concerns, and needs,” Andersen explained. Recently, the pair helped host conversations with students at Marmaton Valley High School and Iola High School. They intend to hold a conversation at Allen Community College and Humboldt High School in the upcoming months.