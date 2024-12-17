County shifts plans on EMS equipment

The parameters of a matching grant for emergency medical equipment have changed, noted EMS Director Michael Burnett during Tuesday morning’s Allen County commission meeting. At their Nov. 19 meeting, commissioners had approved pursuing a 50% matching grant for needed equipment.

The Kansas Revolving and Assistance Fund (KRAF) grant would help fund two monitors that act as defibrillators and electrocardiograms (EKG) and detect early cardiac issues, as well as take blood pressure readings. The estimated cost of the monitors is $100,000.

For applications made in 2024, the state will pay $20,000 towards the monitor instead of the anticipated 50% offered in previous years, Burnett said.

“To purchase one monitor would cost the county $31,700, which is about 61.3% of the total cost,” Burnett said. For both monitors, the county would pay $62,880 instead of the anticipated $50,000.

The estimated lifespan for a monitor is seven years. The county’s current monitors range in age, with some being 2012 models and the newest being 2019.

Burnett suggested buying just one of the monitors for the time being.

Burnett also expressed hope that a grant from the Patterson Foundation, which donated $164,000 for new ambulance cots, would be available in 2025, which they could use to purchase the additional monitor.

County Clerk Shannon Paterson estimated the ambulance fund currently sits at around $400,000.

Commissioners approved the purchase of one monitor for $31,700. Stephen Euston and Joe Holdenried, representatives of Bukaty Companies, give a presentation on the county’s employee health benefits. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, commissioners approved the low bid of $132,862 for a new hangar at the Allen County Airport. The funds will come from the 2025 budget. Public Works Director Mitch Garner said the bid was only good until Dec. 19 and it was vital to act on it at Tuesday’s meeting. Patterson added that $300,000 was originally budgeted for the hangar.

Garner also noted that concrete is being poured this week for a previously purchased hangar.

Allen County Sheriff-elect Anthony Maness gave an update on his experience at new sheriff training. He added that he will take the commissioners up on their offer to utilize their office for meetings over the upcoming weeks.

Stephen Euston and Joe Holdenried, representatives of Bukaty Companies, gave a presentation on the county’s employee health benefits usage for the past year. Bukaty Companies, an insurance consulting firm, does a full marketing request for proposals (RFP) on behalf of Allen County every year at renewal.

With the anticipated retirement of County Appraiser Jami Clark on Dec. 31, commissioners moved to appoint Danielle Louk as interim County Appraiser. Louk currently serves as the Deputy County Appraiser.

Patterson reminded commissioners that there will not be a meeting next week. The final meeting of the year will be Monday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. Newly elected county officials will be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 a.m.