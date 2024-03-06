 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
County supports broadband project

Allen County Commissioners pledged $1,000 to LaHarpe Communications' efforts to qualify for a $1 million Kansas Broadband Acceleration Grant.

March 6, 2024 - 2:19 PM

Harry Lee with LaHarpe Communications seeks a $1,000 buy-in from county commissioners for a broadband project that would go from Iola to Carlyle. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

“We’d like to lay fiber along the northeast corner of Iola, up to Carlyle, and then west on Texas Road,” Harry Lee of LaHarpe Communications told commissioners. 

Eventually, Neosho Falls would also gain access. “That would be our end point,” he said. “Our intermediate goal is to get fiber to one of the towers that we constructed a few years ago in the northeast corner of the county. We will reinforce what we can do with that tower.”

