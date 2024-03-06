County supports broadband project

Allen County Commissioners pledged $1,000 in yet another broadband project on Tuesday, this time with LaHarpe Communications.

“We’d like to lay fiber along the northeast corner of Iola, up to Carlyle, and then west on Texas Road,” Harry Lee of LaHarpe Communications told commissioners.

Eventually, Neosho Falls would also gain access. “That would be our end point,” he said. “Our intermediate goal is to get fiber to one of the towers that we constructed a few years ago in the northeast corner of the county. We will reinforce what we can do with that tower.”