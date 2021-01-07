COVID deaths reach 11 here

Eleven people in Allen County have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
All but one of the deaths took place in November and December. Five deaths have been recorded since Monday.
The Register had previously reported just one death, of a Humboldt man in September, because of a misunderstanding in how KDHE reports that information. A KDHE representative pointed The Register in the right direction earlier this week, and the number has been updated.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments do not publicly report the number of deaths to COVID-19.
The KDHE statistics show five of the county’s residents died in November and five in December, most recently on Dec. 27. Six of the deaths were female and five were male. Other information was not available.
As of Wednesday evening, Allen County had 96 active cases and a total of 730 since the pandemic began.
Kansas cases grew by 5,501 since Monday, for a total of 236,818. The state reported 130 new deaths since Monday for a total of 3,027.
A deeper look at the KDHE statistics shows Allen County’s cases spiked on Nov. 3 with 24 people reporting symptoms began on that date.
A couple of weeks later, the county reported a cluster of cases at Greystone Assisted Living Facility.
Allen Community College also has reported clusters of cases at multiple points.
Currently, the county does not have any cluster sites.