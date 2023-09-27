 | Wed, Sep 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

COVID vaccine available here

The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone 12 and older. Health officials encourage those most at risk of diseaseto get the booster.

Local News

September 27, 2023 - 3:49 PM

Photo by TNS

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments.

The vaccine is now in stock at offices in each of the four counties – Allen, Anderson, Bourbon and Woodson. The vaccine is available to those aged 12 and older.

SEKMCHD director Rebecca Johnson said all offices have received numerous calls and requests for the vaccine, which has been updated to better protect against currently circulating COVID variants. The new vaccine is a single dose that targets the dominant COVID variant Omicron XBB.1.5.

Related
November 11, 2021
November 4, 2021
November 2, 2021
August 26, 2021
Most Popular