COVID vaccine available here

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments.

The vaccine is now in stock at offices in each of the four counties – Allen, Anderson, Bourbon and Woodson. The vaccine is available to those aged 12 and older.

SEKMCHD director Rebecca Johnson said all offices have received numerous calls and requests for the vaccine, which has been updated to better protect against currently circulating COVID variants. The new vaccine is a single dose that targets the dominant COVID variant Omicron XBB.1.5.