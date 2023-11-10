Cultivating hope: New economic development director at helm

Monday was Jared Wheeler’s first day on the job as Thrive Allen County’s new economic development director. He’s stayed busy.

“Someone asked me if it felt like I was drinking from a firehose,” said Wheeler Friday morning. “I said, ‘A little bit. And I’m being asked to hold the hose.’”

It’s a job that comes a million miles per hour. Wheeler, 39, notes he has 60 economic development projects on his desk right now – and those are just the ones he knows about. This week, he met with the county commission, Iola’s city administrator, Iola Industries, local business owners, and representatives from Kansas’ Small Business Development Centers. Oh, and Thrive’s board of directors met Thursday night.