 Fri, Nov 10, 2023
Cultivating hope: New economic development director at helm

Jared Wheeler is Thrive Allen County's new economic development director. The Thayer native brings a variety of experiences to the job, including stints as a pastor and a teacher. He believes it's important to connect with people and helping them articulate their visions.

November 10, 2023

Jared Wheeler is Thrive Allen County’s new economic development director. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Monday was Jared Wheeler’s first day on the job as Thrive Allen County’s new economic development director. He’s stayed busy.

“Someone asked me if it felt like I was drinking from a firehose,” said Wheeler Friday morning. “I said, ‘A little bit. And I’m being asked to hold the hose.’” 

It’s a job that comes a million miles per hour. Wheeler, 39, notes he has 60 economic development projects on his desk right now – and those are just the ones he knows about. This week, he met with the county commission, Iola’s city administrator, Iola Industries, local business owners, and representatives from Kansas’ Small Business Development Centers. Oh, and Thrive’s board of directors met Thursday night. 

