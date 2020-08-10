Menu Search Log in

‘Day after day after terrible day’

A rural Humboldt grave yard came into existence following a local tragedy. This week's Just Prairie series focuses on Cottage Grove Cemetery.

August 10, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Many of the gravestones in Cottage Grove cemetery are shattered and broken due to time and neglect; some rest within the confines of special family plots. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

As night falls in Cottage Grove cemetery, that’s when the screams begin.

Old settlers used to claim there were panthers in the woods nearby, enormous cats with claws and fangs that move on deathly silent paws.

When children heard their terrorizing calls, they swore it had to be someone condemned to hell, begging for a merciful end.

