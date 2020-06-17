Deadline nears for ‘Restart Kansas’ loan applications

Cole Herder

Allen County business owners adversely affected by the COVID-19 shutdown can apply for “Restart Kansas” loans, through the Allen County E-Community program.

Businesses can borrow up to $20,000 in emergency assistance to maintain or restart their businesses due to the impact of the coronavirus, explained Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder, one of the local administrators of the E-Community program.

The loans would be repaid over the next 48 months, at 2% interest, with payments deferred for the first four months.