Deadline nears to file for election

With two weeks left to file for election, at least one county office will be contested.

Sheriff Bryan J. Murphy is being challenged by Anthony Maness on the Republican side of the ballot, setting up an Aug. 6 primary.

Two other positions — county attorney and county commissioner — will bring someone new to office as the incumbents chose not to run for re-election.

The deadline to file for office is noon Monday, June 3, at the Allen County Clerk’s office. The general election is Nov. 5.

All county offices will be up for election — appraiser, attorney, clerk, register of deeds, treasurer, sheriff — along with two county commissioner seats. Because of a vacancy, voters in the City of Moran will fill a council position in November.

County commission

Incumbent Bruce Symes announced he will not seek re-election.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the commission. Most everyone I have dealt with has been gracious and friendly, and I’ve learned so much in my six years of service,” Symes said in a statement.

He also gave thanks to fellow commissioners and county employees. “They have been helpful and patient with me, and I have seen firsthand the customer service and all-out efforts and sacrifices to make our county the best it can be.”

Symes encourages residents to seek public office. His time in office was rewarding, Symes said.

“I have always felt like public servants should do their stint and make way for new people, new ideas and perspectives,” Symes said.

He suggests anyone “with a desire to serve, learn, and work with great people who want Allen County to prosper to consider seeking election to this or another position in local government.”

John Brocker, a Republican, has filed for the seat. Brocker served as a county commissioner for nine months in 2018 before he lost a primary election to Symes. Brocker challenged Symes in 2020 and lost by just 7 votes.

Brocker has served boards that represent the county’s interest in the Allen County Regional Hospital. He is a Realtor and owner of Allen County Realty.

County attorney

Jerry Hathaway is leaving a position he’s held for the better part of 20 years, but he hopes to continue to work in the office in a different capacity, at least for a while.

Hathaway has endorsed Brandon Cameron to succeed him as county attorney. Cameron works in the office as assistant county attorney. He has filed for the position as a Republican.

Hathaway began working for the county attorney’s office as an assistant in 2002. He was elected county attorney in 2004 and served until 2011, when he moved to Missouri. He returned in 2014 and has continued to serve as county attorney since. He hopes to continue to work in the office after the election, serving as Brandon’s assistant to ease the transition.

Sheriff

Murphy has served as sheriff since 2013. His law enforcement career started in Wyandotte County in 1992. He served as undersheriff with former sheriffs Ron Moore and Tom Williams, and also worked for the Iola and Humboldt police departments. He served 14 years with the Army, four years on active duty and 10 in the reserves.