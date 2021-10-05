 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Deadline tonight to register for FCD medallion hunt

The deadline to take part in the medallion hunt in the run-up to Farm-City Days is midnight tonight. The first clue to find the medallion — and win $500 — will be released Wednesday.

October 5, 2021 - 10:41 AM

Those wishing to take part in the Farm-City Days annual medallion hunt have until midnight tonight to register.

Participants must order a virtual button at farmcitydays.com — cost is $2 — and the first clue will be released in the Register and online at farmcitydays.com at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Only those who have purchased a button are eligible for the prize.

Clues will be released once a day at 10 a.m. The number of clues will depend on how long it takes to find the medallion.

